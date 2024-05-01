Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $71,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 37,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,531,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,243,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

