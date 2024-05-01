The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 442,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.11. 8,146,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,459. The stock has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

