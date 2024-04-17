Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 311 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after acquiring an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,429. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

