Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is Red Tortoise LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 5.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 158,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

