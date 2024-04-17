Tranquility Partners LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,592,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,402,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501,965. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

