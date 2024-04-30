SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Down 6.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.78. 167,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 327,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.