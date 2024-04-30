Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. 769,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,415. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

