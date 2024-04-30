Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 418,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 13.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,820,000 after buying an additional 178,439 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC traded down $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 350,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,317. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

