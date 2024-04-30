Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.95 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

