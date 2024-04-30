NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Trading 3.6% Higher

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.50. 51,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 153,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $882.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 110.12%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.