Red Tortoise LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. 12,165,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

