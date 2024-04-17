Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.72. The stock had a trading volume of 678,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average is $150.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.