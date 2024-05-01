Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $625,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 4,408,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,249. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

