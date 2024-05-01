Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $157,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. 7,507,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,172. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

