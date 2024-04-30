Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRN traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.85. 4,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $92.82 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $220.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
