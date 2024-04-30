Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRN traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.85. 4,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $92.82 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $220.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.