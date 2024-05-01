Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 2,393 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.93. 707,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.43 and a 200 day moving average of $444.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.