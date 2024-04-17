Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021,530 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

