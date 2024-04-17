United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 581,870 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. 373,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

