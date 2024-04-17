Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Price Up 1%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 136,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 220,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 33.26%.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 127.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 222,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.