Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.15. Approximately 468,670 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICOW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

