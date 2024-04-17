Red Tortoise LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.