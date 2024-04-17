Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,278,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 358,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,069,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 180,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 745,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,995. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.