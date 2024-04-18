Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.12. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 660,176 shares traded.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

