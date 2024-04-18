hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.04

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.04 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.35). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,771,474 shares trading hands.

hVIVO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £183.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.25.

hVIVO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

