Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.36. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 101,500 shares trading hands.
Mawson Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 5.79.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bruce John Griffin sold 369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$206,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 383,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,529 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Gold
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.