Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.36. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 101,500 shares trading hands.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce John Griffin sold 369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$206,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 383,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,529 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

