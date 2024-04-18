The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,580,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,087. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

