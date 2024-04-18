Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $502.08. 4,807,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

