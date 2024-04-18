Family CFO Inc Buys 661 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 10.7% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.63. 1,821,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,242. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.