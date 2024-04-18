Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.32. Coloured Ties Capital shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 19,500 shares trading hands.

Coloured Ties Capital Trading Down 69.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $153,120.00, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Get Coloured Ties Capital alerts:

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloured Ties Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloured Ties Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.