Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Shares Down 4.5%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 2,593,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,204,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.82.

About Caspian Sunrise

(Get Free Report)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.