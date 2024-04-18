Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.41 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.