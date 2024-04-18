JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 26,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.