ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.11. 1,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the first quarter worth $181,000.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

