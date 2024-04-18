Fonville Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 414,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,891. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

