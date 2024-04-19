Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $55.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. 16,388,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $605.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

