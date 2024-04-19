iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.50 and last traded at $56.51. Approximately 4,941,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,007,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

