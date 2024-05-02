Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,315 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37,684.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 566,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 92,423 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 522,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 111,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,722. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

