Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,955,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 407,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,799. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $375.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

