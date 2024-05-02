Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 269.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. 1,903,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

