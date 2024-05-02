Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $325.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,451. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.41 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

