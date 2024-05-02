Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 253.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.21. 2,305,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.