Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 88,586 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,586 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 228,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000.

NYSEARCA SPBO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.36. 522,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,515. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

