Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 822,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,162. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

