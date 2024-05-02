Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,495 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 264.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 493,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,672. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

