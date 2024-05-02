Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 23 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $530.31. The stock had a trading volume of 426,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

