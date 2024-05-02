Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.44. 7,087,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,666,752. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

