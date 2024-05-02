Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,029 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after acquiring an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,306,000 after buying an additional 437,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,475,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after purchasing an additional 362,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,420. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

