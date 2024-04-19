WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $56.60. Approximately 20,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 41,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $765.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.