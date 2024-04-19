Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading 2.4% Higher

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

