Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Shares Down 1.9%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.57. Approximately 1,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRBZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Premium Brands from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Premium Brands from $102.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Price Performance

About Premium Brands

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.